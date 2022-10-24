Skip to main content
Magic And Knicks Injury Reports

The Orlando Magic and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.
On Monday evening, the New York Knicks are hosting the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. 

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report 

The Magic will be without Jalen Suggs, Moritz Wagner, Jonathan Issac, Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris. 

Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Quentin Grimes, Trevor Keels and Feron Hunt. 

Coming into the night, the Magic are looking for their first win of the 2022-23 NBA season. 

They are 0-3 with losses to the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics. 

However, they have been competitive and Paolo Banchero has looked phenomenal. 

The former Duke star was selected with the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer, and he is averaging 23.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per contest. 

The Magic were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference last season, and they will more than likely miss the playoffs in 2023.

That being said, they have a lot of young talent on the roster and could be a playoff team in the near future.

The Knicks come into the game with a 1-1 record after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies and beating the Detroit Pistons. 

Julius Randle is leading the way averaging 19.5 points per contest. 

Last season, the Knicks were the 11th seed in the east, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

They took a step backward as they had made the playoffs and were the fourth seed in the east in 2021. 

