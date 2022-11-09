BREAKING: Orlando Magic Star Rookie Will Not Play Wednesday Against Mavericks

The Orlando Magic are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night in Orlando, but they will be without their star forward and Rookie of the Year candidate.

Paolo Banchero, the first overall pick by the Magic in the 2022 NBA Draft, has been officially ruled out by the team due to a left ankle sprain he suffered in Monday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

ORLANDO MAGIC PR: “Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE: Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) and Kevon Harris (left rib contusion) will not play tonight vs. Dallas.”

Set to miss the first game of his career, Paolo Banchero has been spectacular in his first 11 games.

He leads all rookies in the NBA in scoring by a wide margin with 259 total points and so far on the season, Banchero has averaged 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the floor.

Not only is Banchero solidifying his status as the heavy favorite for this year’s Rookie of the Year award, but the Magic rookie is beginning to create an All-Star-like campaign.

Heading into Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Magic find themselves 2-9 on the season, tied with the Houston Rockets for the worst record in the NBA.

This is still a very young team that is looking to find their identity and unfortunately, the Magic have been unable to avoid the dreaded “injury bug.”

Hopefully for Orlando’s and Banchero’s sake, this ankle sprain he is currently dealing with is minor and will not hold him out of action for too long.

Banchero’s next chance to play will be on Friday, November 11 when the Phoenix Suns travel to Orlando.

