Paolo Banchero Expected To Return To Lineup For Magic On Friday

Set to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, the Orlando Magic will very likely be getting a key part of their rotation back.

Paolo Banchero, who has missed the team’s last seven games due to a left ankle sprain, will very likely be made available for Friday’s contest barring a setback in pregame warmups.

Practicing with the team on Wednesday, all indications point towards Banchero being ready for a matchup against the 76ers, a team that will once again be without their stars in Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

“I'm feeling good,” Banchero said after the Magic’s practice on Wednesday. “It was good just to get back. It's been a while. A lot of observing. So, I was just happy to be out there.”

So far this season, the first overall pick by Orlando has been everything they have hoped for and a little more.

In 11 games prior to this injury, Paolo Banchero was averaging 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the floor. The rookie forward has been fantastic and has been putting up All-Star-like numbers in Orlando.

Even though he has missed a chunk of time, Banchero still ranks first amongst all rookies in scoring and rebounding and he also ranks fourth in field goal percentage, minimum of 100 shot attempts.

Without Banchero on the floor, the Magic have gone 3-4, picking up some surprising victories over the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, two of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Overall, the Magic find themselves near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings though, as they are just 5-13 on the season entering Friday night’s game.

It is unknown at this time if Banchero will have a minutes restriction, but he is not listed on the team’s injury report and should be ready to go for tip-off against the 76ers, which will be at approximately 7:00 p.m. ET.

