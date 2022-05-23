Skip to main content

INJURY: Star Player Exits Warriors-Mavs Game 3

Otto Porter Jr. exited Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday evening in Texas, and during the Otto Porter Jr. exited with a foot injury and went to the locker room. 

The Warriors are up 2-0 in the series after winning the first two games at home. 

If the Mavs lose Game 3, they will fall into an 0-3 hole, and no team in the history of the NBA has come back to win a playoff series from that deficit.  

Game 4 will also be in Texas, but Game 5 is in San Francisco. 

Therefore, if the Mavs don't win both games at home, the Warriors can win the series on their home court. 

This is the first time that the Warriros have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season, while the Mavs are in the Conference Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when they won the title.

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18315336_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Star Player Exits Warriors-Mavs Game 3

By Ben Stinar58 seconds ago
USATSI_15970687_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat And Celtics Shocking Injury Reports For Game 4

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17693331_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Current Status For Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18299522_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Mavs Starting Lineups For Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18299009_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Mavs Final Injury Reports For Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18324471_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Heat-Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 On Saturday

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_18315843_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Mavs And Warriors Most Recent Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago
USATSI_18028311_168388303_lowres-2
News

LeBron James Did This Exactly 19 Years Ago

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago
USATSI_17950592_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Gary Payton II Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago