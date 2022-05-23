Star Player Exits Warriors-Mavs Game 3

Otto Porter Jr. exited Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors are up 2-0 in the series after winning the first two games at home.

If the Mavs lose Game 3, they will fall into an 0-3 hole, and no team in the history of the NBA has come back to win a playoff series from that deficit.

Game 4 will also be in Texas, but Game 5 is in San Francisco.

Therefore, if the Mavs don't win both games at home, the Warriors can win the series on their home court.

This is the first time that the Warriros have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season, while the Mavs are in the Conference Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when they won the title.

