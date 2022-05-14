Key Player Officially Ruled Out For Warriors-Grizzlies Game 6

Otto Porter Jr. has been ruled out for Game 6 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night, but for the game they will be without one of their key role players.

Otto Porter Jr. has been downgraded to out as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Porter Jr. is not a star like Steph Curry or Klay Thompson, but he is one of their most important supporting players.

The Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win for them on the night would send them to the Western Conference Finals.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are on the verge of elimination for the second straight game, and if they pick up a win on Friday night they will force a Game 7 back on their home court in Tennessee.

The Grizzlies have been playing without All-Star point guard Ja Morant, who has been out since the end of Game 3 with a knee injury.

The winner of the series will face either the Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks in the next round.

