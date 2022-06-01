Otto Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Otto Porter Jr. is on track to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Thursday night. On Sunday, the Celtics beat the Miami Heat to advance to the Finals.

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening in California at the Chase Center, and for the game the Warriors could have a key role player available.

Otto Porter Jr. (foot injury) is on track to play in the game (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals (last Thursday night) to advance to the Finals.

This is the sixth time in the last eight years that the Warriors have been to the Finals.

Prior to missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had been to the Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships during that time span.

As for the Celtics, they beat the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday night in Florida.

This is the first time that the franchise has been to the Finals since 2010.

