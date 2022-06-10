Skip to main content
Otto Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Game 4

Otto Porter Jr. remains listed as questionable for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors could be without key role player Otto Porter Jr. when they face off with the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night in Massachusetts.    

The 2013 third overall pick is listed as questionable due to a foot injury.       

The Warriors currently trail the Celtics 2-1 in the series, so with a win on Friday they can return home to the Chase Center with the series tied up at 2-2 for Game 5. 

However, a loss would be devastating, because it would put them into a 3-1 hole in the series. 

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have made the Finals. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

