Important Player Still On Injury Report For Warriors

Otto Porter Jr. remains listed as questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Monday evening. The most recent injury report came out at 5:30 Eastern Time.

As of 5:30 Eastern Time, Otto Porter Jr. remains listed as questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening.  

Porter Jr. is on the injury report with a foot issue, but he did play last game even though he was on the report.  

The veteran forward averaged 8.2 points per game on 37% shooting from the three-point range during the regular season.  

Therefore, he is an important player in the team's offense.  

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Warriros won Game 4 on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts. 

Each team is 1-1 at home so far in the series. 

