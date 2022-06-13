Important Player Still On Injury Report For Warriors
Otto Porter Jr. remains listed as questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Monday evening. The most recent injury report came out at 5:30 Eastern Time.
Porter Jr. is on the injury report with a foot issue, but he did play last game even though he was on the report.
The veteran forward averaged 8.2 points per game on 37% shooting from the three-point range during the regular season.
Therefore, he is an important player in the team's offense.
The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Warriros won Game 4 on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.
Each team is 1-1 at home so far in the series.
