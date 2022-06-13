Important Player Still On Injury Report For Warriors

As of 5:30 Eastern Time, Otto Porter Jr. remains listed as questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening.

NBA's official injury report

Porter Jr. is on the injury report with a foot issue, but he did play last game even though he was on the report.

The veteran forward averaged 8.2 points per game on 37% shooting from the three-point range during the regular season.

Therefore, he is an important player in the team's offense.

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Warriros won Game 4 on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

Each team is 1-1 at home so far in the series.



