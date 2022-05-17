Key Player Will Be On Injury Report For Warriors In Game 1

Otto Porter Jr. will be listed as probable for Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors will be hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals series on Wednesday night in San Francisco, and for the game they will have a key player on the injury report.

Veteran forward Otto Porter Jr. will be listed as probable due to a foot injury.

Porter Jr. is not a star like Klay Thompson or Steph Curry, but he is an important role player for their team.

The Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets in five games in the first-round, and then they beat the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the second-round.

This is the first time that the Warriors are in the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Prior to the drought, they had been to the NBA Finals in five straight seasons, and they had won three NBA Championships during that time span.

This will be their sixth time in the Western Conference Finals in the last eight years.

Related stories on NBA basketball