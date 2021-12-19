Publish date:
Otto Porter's Injury Status For Warriors-Raptors Game
Otto Porter has been ruled out for the game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.
The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Canada on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without many key players.
One of their key players that will be out is Otto Porter, who has been ruled out for the game with an foot injury.
The status of Porter can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Warriors are the best team in the NBA right now with a 24-5 record in their first 29 games of the season, and are a half-game over the Phoenix Suns for the top seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Raptors, they are 13-15 in their first 28 games of the season, and will have to fight to make the play-in tournament in a deep Eastern Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.