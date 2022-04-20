BREAKING: P.J. Tucker's Updated Status In Heat-Hawks Game

P.J. Tucker has returned to Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday evening for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, and during the game P.J. Tucker went to the locker room.

However, the NBA Champion forward returned to the game shortly after.

Tucker is in his first season with the Heat after helping lead the Bucks to win the title last year.

The Heat finished the year with the best record in the Eastern Conference.

