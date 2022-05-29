P.J. Tucker's Injury Status For Game 7

P.J. Tucker is listed as questionable for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida, and for the game key role player P.J. Tucker is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

The Heat and Celtics are tied up at 3-3 after the Heat won Game 6 on the road in Massachusetts on Friday night.

After three games, the Heat had a 2-1 lead, while the Celtics then won two straight games to take a 3-2 lead.

However, the Heat saved their playoff lives on Friday night to force the Game 7.

The winner of the series will head to the NBA Finals to take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriros for the NBA Championship.

The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night, so they will have a full week of rest heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

