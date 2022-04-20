Skip to main content

BREAKING: P.J. Tucker's Injury Status In Hawks-Heat Game

P.J. Tucker left Game 2 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday evening, but later returned to the bench.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 on Tuesday evening in Florida, and during the game veteran forward P.J. Tucker headed to the locker room, but then later returned to the team's bench.  

Tucker helped lead the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA title last season, and is in his first season with the Heat. 

They finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference, which has them as the top seed in the conference.  

