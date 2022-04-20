BREAKING: P.J. Tucker's Injury Status In Hawks-Heat Game
P.J. Tucker left Game 2 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday evening, but later returned to the bench.
The Miami Heat are hosting the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 on Tuesday evening in Florida, and during the game veteran forward P.J. Tucker headed to the locker room, but then later returned to the team's bench.
Tucker helped lead the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA title last season, and is in his first season with the Heat.
They finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference, which has them as the top seed in the conference.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.