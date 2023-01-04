Pacers And 76ers Injury Reports

The Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Pennsylvania.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Paces have ruled out Daniel Theis and Kendall Brown, while Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson and Trevelin Queen are all listed as questionable.

For the 76ers, Louis King and Julian Champagnie have both been ruled out.

Superstar Joel Embiid is listed as questionable due to left foot soreness.

NBA's official injury report

The Pacers enter the matchup with a 21-17 record in 38 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have been one of the best surprises in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season.

Over the last ten games, the Pacers are 7-3, and they are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

On the road, they have an 8-10 record in 18 games played away from Indianapolis, Indiana.

As for the 76ers, they are the fifth seed in the east with a 22-14 record in 36 games.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, the 76ers are 13-7 in the 20 games they have hosted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The two teams last faced off in October (also in Pennsylvania), and the 76ers won 120-106 (the 76ers have won the last three matchups).

2018 MVP James Harden led the way with 29 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists in 35 minutes of playing time.