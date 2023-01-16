Pacers And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks have finalized their injury reports.

On Monday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Wisconsin.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Pacers have ruled out Tyrese Haliburton, Daniel Theis and Kendall Brown.

Myles Turner and Goga Bitadze have both been upgraded to available.

As for the Bucks, they will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Serge Ibaka and Joe Ingles.

Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis have both been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for the two teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pacers will start Nembhard, Mathurin, Hield, Nesmith, Turner on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Allen, Connaughton, Portis, Lopez on Monday."

This will be the first time the Pacers and Bucks have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Pacers are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-21 record in 44 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, the Pacers are 8-12 in the 20 games they have played away from Indianapolis, Indiana.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have lost two games in a row (both in Florida against the Miami Heat).

They are 27-16 in 43 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for first).

At home, the Bucks are an impressive 16-5 in the 21 games they have hosted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.