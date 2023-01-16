Pacers And Bucks Injury Reports For Monday's Game

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.

On Monday afternoon, the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

The Pacers will be without Kendall Brown, Tyrese Haliburton and Daniel Theis.

Myles Turner, Trevelin Queen and Goga Bitadze are questionable.

As for the Bucks, they will be without Khris Middleton, Joe Ingles and Serge Ibaka.

Bobby Portis, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are all probable.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest (52.4% shooting from the field), but he has missed each of the last two games.

However, since he is probable, he will more than likely return to the starting lineup on Monday.

NBA"s official injury report

The Pacers enter the day as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-21 record in 44 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, the Pacers are 8-12 in the 20 games they have played away from Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-16 record in 43 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak (both losses came against the Miami Heat in Florida).

At home, the Bucks are an outstanding 16-5 in the 21 games they have hosted in Wisconsin.

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the Pacers and Bucks have faced off.