Pacers And Timberwolves Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Pacers have ruled out Chris Duarte, Daniel Theis and Jalen Smith.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton, James Johnson, T.J. McConnell and Myles Turner have all been upgraded to available.

As for the Timberwolves, they will be without Taurean Prince and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The starting lineups have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pacers will start Haliburton, Nembhard, Hield, Nesmith, Turner on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wolves will start Russell, Edwards, Anderson, McDaniels, Gobert on Wednesday."

On Monday night, the Pacers picked up a massive win when they defeated the Golden State Warriors 112-104 at the Chase Center in California (it was only the second loss of the season for the Warriors at home).

They also won the game playing without Turner and Haliburton.

Coming into Wednesday night, the Pacers are tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 13-11 in their first 24 games and 5-5 in their last ten.

On the road, the Pacers have gone 6-7 in 13 games away from Indianapolis.

The Timberwolves come into the night as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with an 11-12 record in their first 23 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 6-4, and at home, they have gone 6-7 in 13 games.

The two teams played last month and the Timberwolves won 115-101 on the road.