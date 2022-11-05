Pascal Siakam's Injury Status In Raptors-Mavs Game

On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors faced off with the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.

Unfortunately, Pascal Siakam got injured and had to leave the game.

He has now been ruled out for the remainder of the contest (as relayed by Kayla Grey of TSN Sports).

Grey: "Pascal Siakam will not return to the game tonight. Out with a strained right-groin."

Siakam exits after playing 31 minutes and putting up 18 points, six assists and seven rebounds.

He's been off to a sensational start to the season 25.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest.

The way he has played so far could land him in the All-Star Game if he keeps it up, so hopefully, the injury is nothing serious.

Coming into the night, the Raptors had a 5-3 record in their first eight games and are currently on an impressive two-game winning streak.

They beat the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 139-109 on Monday night and then beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 143-100 on Wednesday night.

Therefore, they have won their last two games by a combined 73 points, which is remarkable.

Last season, the Raptors were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, taking the Philadelphia 76ers to six games in the first round.

As for the Mavs, they came into the night with a 4-3 record in their first seven games.

Luka Doncic has led the way averaging 36.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest.