Patrick Beverley's Status For Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Patrick Beverley is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Timberwolves come into the night on a three-game wining streak, and they have gone 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

On the season, they are 35-29 in 64 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are the 11th seed in the Western Conference, and they have a 25-37 record in the 62 games that they have played.

