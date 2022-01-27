Patrick Beverley's Status For Timberwolves-Warriors Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in San Francisco, California, to take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday night.

However, they could be without one of their best players for the game.

According to Chris Hine of the Star Tribune, head coach Chris Finch said that it's unlikely that Patrick Beverley will play in the game.

The tweet from Hine can be seen embedded below.

The Timberwolves come into Thursday night after beating the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon on Tuesday night 109-107.

They are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 24-23 record.

In their last ten games they are an impressive 7-3.

As for the Warriors, they are the second seed in the west with a 35-13 record in 48 games played on the year.

Related stories on NBA basketball