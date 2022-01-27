Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley's Status For Timberwolves-Warriors Game

Patrick Beverley's Status For Timberwolves-Warriors Game

Patrick Beverley is unlikely to play in Thursday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.

Patrick Beverley is unlikely to play in Thursday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in San Francisco, California, to take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday night.  

However, they could be without one of their best players for the game.  

According to Chris Hine of the Star Tribune, head coach Chris Finch said that it's unlikely that Patrick Beverley will play in the game.  

The tweet from Hine can be seen embedded below. 

The Timberwolves come into Thursday night after beating the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon on Tuesday night 109-107. 

They are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 24-23 record. 

In their last ten games they are an impressive 7-3. 

As for the Warriors, they are the second seed in the west with a 35-13 record in 48 games played on the year. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17191022_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Patrick Beverley's Status For Timberwolves-Warriors Game

11 seconds ago
USATSI_17554779_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Nuggets

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17570340_168388303_lowres
News

Watch DeMarcus Cousins Get Ejected In Nuggets-Nets Game

17 minutes ago
USATSI_17565153_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Klay Thompson After The Warriors Beat The Mavs

27 minutes ago
USATSI_17481599_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Viral Photo Of What Klay Thompson Wore After The Warriors Beat The Mavs

28 minutes ago
USATSI_17553270_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Said After The Wizards Blew A 35-Point Lead

28 minutes ago
USATSI_17565274_168388303_lowres
News

Steve Kerr's Hilarious Joke About Steph Curry

29 minutes ago
USATSI_13421111_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Two Tweets Kyrie Irving Sent Out On Wednesday

30 minutes ago
USATSI_16186613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report For Game With Suns

16 hours ago