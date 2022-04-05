Patrick Beverley's Injury Status For Wizards-Timberwolves Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Washington Wizards on Tuesday evening, and for the game their veteran guard Patrick Beverley is on the injury report.

He is questionable for the contest due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 45-34 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.

