Patrick Beverley's Tweet To Luka Doncic After The Timberwolves Beat The Mavs
Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet after the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Dallas Mavericks.
The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 116-95 on Friday evening in Minnesota.
After the game, Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet to Luka Doncic, and the tweet can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Beverley's tweet said: "@luka7doncic love ya brother. But I Won this year MatchUp #Mr94Feet"
The Timberwolves improved to 43-32 int he 75 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They snapped a two-game losing skid with the win, and they are a very impressive 7-3 in their last ten games overall.
