Patrick Beverley's Injury Status For Jazz-Timberwolves Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 11-13 on the season, but have gone 6-4 in their last ten games.

On Wednesday, they will host the Utah Jazz, who come into the game with a 16-7 record in their first 23 games and are the third seed in the Western Conference.

For the game, the Timberwolves will get Patrick Beverley back, who has missed the last six games with an adductor injury.

The status of Beverly for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Beverley is in his first season with the Timberwolves after spending the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Timberwolves missed the playoffs last season, while the Jazz lost in the second round to Beverly and the Clippers.

