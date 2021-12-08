Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Patrick Beverley's Injury Status For Jazz-Timberwolves Game
    Publish date:

    Patrick Beverley's Injury Status For Jazz-Timberwolves Game

    Patrick Beverly will be active for the game between the Jazz and Timberwolves.
    Author:

    Patrick Beverly will be active for the game between the Jazz and Timberwolves.

    The Minnesota Timberwolves are 11-13 on the season, but have gone 6-4 in their last ten games. 

    On Wednesday, they will host the Utah Jazz, who come into the game with a 16-7 record in their first 23 games and are the third seed in the Western Conference.  

    For the game, the Timberwolves will get Patrick Beverley back, who has missed the last six games with an adductor injury.  

    The status of Beverly for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Beverley is in his first season with the Timberwolves after spending the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.  

    The Timberwolves missed the playoffs last season, while the Jazz lost in the second round to Beverly and the Clippers.  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17191022_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Patrick Beverley's Injury Status For Jazz-Timberwolves Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
    News

    Tom Thibodeau Was Caught On The Microphone Saying Some Not So Nice Words To The Refs

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122725_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status For Jazz-Timberwolves Game

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_16161159_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Very Unfortunate News About Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17315684_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Kevin Durant's Clutch Shot In The Fourth Quarter Of The Nets-Mavs Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17122703_168388303_lowres
    News

    Update On DeMar DeRozan's Status After Entering Health And Safety Protocols

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15387341_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Update On James Wiseman From Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17315653_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch The Nets Hold Off The Mavs On The Final Play Of The Game To Complete A Miraculous Comeback

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17218817_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This Player To Save Their Season

    3 hours ago