Paul George's Injury Status For Clippers-Cavs Game

Paul George is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Clippers will be in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The game is the second night of a back-to-back (they beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-113 on Saturday in Georgia).

Paul George finished the victory over the Hawks with 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 37 minutes of playing time.

For Sunday's game against the Cavs, the former Fresno State star has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Paul George (knee) ruled out Sunday."

George is in the middle of a solid season with averages of 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 36 games.

The seven-time NBA All-Star is also shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range.

The Clippers come into the matchup with the Cavs as one of the hottest teams in the league.

They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and have gone 7-3 in their last ten games.

Through 52 games, the Clippers are 28-24, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they have gone 14-13 in 27 games.

As for the Cavs, they are one of the best home teams in the league, with a 20-5 record in the 25 games they have hosted in Ohio.

They are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-21 record in 51 games (they are 6.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for first).