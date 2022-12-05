Paul George's Injury Status For Clippers-Hornets Game

Paul George is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte Hornets.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Clippers will be in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets.

Paul George has missed the last seven games and is currently listed as questionable for Monday night.

Underdog NBA: "Paul George (hamstring) questionable for Monday."

The seven-time NBA All-Star is averaging 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 16 games.

He's also shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.

Last season, George missed 51 regular season games, so health has been an issue, but he has played well this season.

The Clippers come into the night with a 13-11 record in their first 24 games, which has them tied with the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Clippers have been good, with a 6-5 record in 11 games.

With how close the Western Conference has been, they are only 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.

As for the Hornets, they come into the night as one of the worst teams in the NBA.

They are 7-16 in their first 23 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

After starting out 3-3, they have gone 4-13 in their last 17 games.

At home, the Hornets are 4-7 in the 11 games they have hosted in North Carolina.