Skip to main content

Paul George's Injury Status For Clippers-Trail Blazers Game

Paul George is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers are in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

For the game, the Clippers will be without seven-time NBA All-Star Paul George, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

George has missed the last four games, so this will be his fifth straight game out of the lineup.

Over the last four games, the Clippers have gone 2-2 without George.

The former Fresno State star is averaging 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.

Last season, he missed 51 regular season games but has looked good in the 16 games he has played this season. 

Coming into Tuesday night, the Clippers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 12-9 record in their first 21 games. 

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 5-4 in the nine games they have played on the road. 

The Western Conference has been extremely close, so they are only 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns (who are the first seed).

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers enter the night with an 11-9 record in their first 20 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the west.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 4-4 in the eight games they have played at home. 

The two teams have rosters that should contend for a top-six seed in the west. 

Last season, they both missed the NBA Playoffs (injuries were a significant factor). 

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here 

USATSI_19469942_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Paul George's Injury Status For Clippers-Trail Blazers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19527500_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Mavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19521945_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves Must Find Identity With Karl-Anthony Towns Out

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19516714_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Make A Roster Move On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19454414_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jaden Ivey's Status For Knicks-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19469259_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Update On Kawhi Leonard's Status This Week

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19187388_168388303_lowres
News

Lakers Send Rookie To G League Following Monday's Loss

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18365028_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Warriors-Mavericks Game On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19482775_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Update Reported

By Ben Stinar