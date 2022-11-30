Paul George's Injury Status For Clippers-Trail Blazers Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers are in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

For the game, the Clippers will be without seven-time NBA All-Star Paul George, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

George has missed the last four games, so this will be his fifth straight game out of the lineup.

Over the last four games, the Clippers have gone 2-2 without George.

The former Fresno State star is averaging 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.

Last season, he missed 51 regular season games but has looked good in the 16 games he has played this season.

Coming into Tuesday night, the Clippers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 12-9 record in their first 21 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 5-4 in the nine games they have played on the road.

The Western Conference has been extremely close, so they are only 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns (who are the first seed).

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers enter the night with an 11-9 record in their first 20 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the west.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 4-4 in the eight games they have played at home.

The two teams have rosters that should contend for a top-six seed in the west.

Last season, they both missed the NBA Playoffs (injuries were a significant factor).