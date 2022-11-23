Paul George's Injury Status For Clippers-Warriors Game

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers will be in San Francisco to face off with the Golden State Warriors.

However, star forward Paul George has been ruled out for the second straight game.

Underdog NBA: "Paul George (hamstring) ruled out for Wednesday."

George only played in 31 regular season games last year, but this season he has already played in 16 games.

The seven-time NBA All-Star is averaging 23.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest on 46.0% shooting from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range.

He also continues to be one of the better defenders in the NBA and is averaging 1.6 steals per contest.

The Clippers come into the game with an 11-7 record in their first 18 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are only a half-game behind the Phoenix Suns, who are the first seed in the west.

On the road, the Clippers have a 5-3 record in eight games, and they also come into the night on a three-game winning streak.

The Warriors have not been off to a good start to the season, as the defending NBA Champions are 8-10 in their first 18 games.

That being said, they have been an elite team at home.

They are 1-9 in ten games on the road but a very impressive 7-1 in eight games at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Currently, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference and coming off a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.