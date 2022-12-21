Paul George's Injury Status For Hornets-Clippers Game

Paul George is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in California.

For the game, seven-time NBA All-Star Paul George is on the injury report due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Paul George (knee) questionable for Wednesday."

George has missed each of the last two games, and the Clippers have gone 1-1 in that span.

In 22 games this season, George is averaging 23.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.

The former Fresno State star is also shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range.

Right now, the Clippers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-14 record in 32 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, and at home, they are 10-7 in 17 games.

The Western Conference has been close, so they are only 2.0 games behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

If the Clippers can remain healthy, they have the talent to be among the top-four teams in the west.

Last season, they missed the NBA Playoffs and dealt with injuries.

As for the Hornets, they have had a terrible start to the 2022-23 season.

Currently, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-23 record in 31 games.

Over the last ten games, the Hornets are 2-8, and on the road, they have gone 4-12 in 16 games played away from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Last season, they also missed the NBA Playoffs.