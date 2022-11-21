Paul George's Injury Status For Jazz-Clippers Game

The Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Utah Jazz in California on Monday night.

For the game, they could be without one of their two best players, as star forward Paul George is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Paul George (knee) questionable for Monday."

The Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs 119-97 in their last game on Saturday night, but George did not play in the second half (he finished with 21 points in 15 minutes).

Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN on Saturday during the game: "Paul George, who was ruled out for the second half with right knee soreness, has been with the team on the bench and up talking to coaches during timeouts. Looks like team is being cautious with PG. He was just throwing shirts into the crowd during t-shirt toss timeout."

Coming into the night, George is averaging 23.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.

After only playing in 31 regular season games last year, he has looked good to start the new season.

The Clippers are 10-7 record in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and at home, they have a 5-4 record in nine games.

As for the Jazz, they come into the game as the first seed in the west with a 12-6 record in their first 18 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 6-5 in 11 games on the road.