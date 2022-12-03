Paul George's Injury Status For Kings-Clippers Game

Paul George is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers.

On Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Sacramento Kings.

Paul George has been out for the last six games, and he is listed as questionable for Saturday's game.

Underdog NBA: "Paul George (hamstring) questionable for Saturday."

George missed 51 regular season games last year, but has played well to star the new season.

The seven-time NBA All-Star is averaging 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.

He's also shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.

The Clippers come into the game with a 13-10 record in their first 23 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games, and 7-5 in the 12 games they have played at home.

Currently, the Clippers are only 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed in the west.

If the Clippers can have a healthy season, they will have a chance to be a top-four seed.

As for the Kings, they come into the afternoon with an 11-9 record in their first 20 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the west.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games, and 4-5 in the nine games they have played on the road away from Sacramento.

After starting out 0-4, they have gone 11-5 in their last 16 games.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2006, but that appears as if it could change in 2023.