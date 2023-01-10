Paul George's Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game

Paul George has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in California.

For the game, they will be without seven-time NBA All-Star Paul George, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Underdog NBA: "Paul George (hamstring) ruled out for Tuesday."

The former Fresno State star has missed the last two games, so this will be his third straight contest out of the starting lineup.

After missing the majority of last season, George has played well to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

He is averaging 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 30 games.

In addition, he is shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.

If George can have a healthy season, the Clippers have the talent to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

That said, they come into the night in a slump.

Over the last ten games, the Clippers are 3-7, and they are in the middle of a six-game losing streak.

Right now, they are tied with the Golden State Warriors for the sixth seed in the Western Conference and have a 21-21 record in 42 games.

At home, they have gone 11-9 in the 20 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.

Meanwhile, the Mavs are the fourth seed in the west with a 23-18 record in 41 games.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games but have struggled on the road going 7-12 in the 19 games they have played away from Dallas, Texas.