Paul George's Injury Status For Rockets-Clippers Game

Paul George is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Houston Rockets in California.

However, they will be without one of their best players, as Paul George has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

The seven-time NBA All-Star has missed the last four games, so this will be his fifth straight out of the lineup.

After missing the majority of 2021-22, he has played well in 30 games this season.

The former Fresno State star has averages of 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

He is also shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.

The Clippers have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, but their biggest issue over the last few seasons has been injuries.

If they can stay healthy, there is a good chance they could make a deep run in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Right now, the Clippers are 22-22 in 44 games, which has them tied with the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are the 15th seed in the west with a 10-32 record in 42 games.

On the road, they have gone 4-18 in 22 games away from Houston, Texas.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are 12-10 in the 22 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.

In November, the Clippers beat the Rockets (in Houston) 122-106, and George had 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists.