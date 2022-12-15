Paul George's Status For Suns-Clippers Game

Paul George is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Phoenix Suns in California.

However, they will be without seven-time NBA All-Star Paul George, who has been ruled out for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Paul George (rest) ruled out Thursday."

The Clippers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88 on Wednesday night at home, so the matchup with the Suns is the second night of a back-to-back.

George played 33 minutes and had a triple-double, recording 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

On the season, the former Fresno State star is averaging 23.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in 22 games.

Therefore, he will be a huge absence from the starting lineup on Thursday night.

The Clippers come into the game with a 17-13 record, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and Suns for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 9-6 in the 15 games they have hosted in Los Angeles.

If the Clippers can have a healthy season, they have the talent to be a contender in the Western Conference.

Last season, they dealt with injuries and missed the postseason.

As for the Suns, they enter the night with a 16-12 record but are in the middle of a five-game losing streak (and 4-6 in their last ten games).

On Wednesday night, they lost 111-97 to the Houston Rockets on the road in Texas (the Rockets are the second worst team in the Western Conference).