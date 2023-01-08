Paul George's Injury Status For Hawks-Clippers Game

Paul George is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in California.

However, they could be without seven-time NBA All-Star Paul George, who is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

Underdog NBA: "Paul George (hamstring) questionable for Sunday."

George is in the middle of a fantastic season and comes into the night with averages of 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 30 games.

The former Fresno State star is also shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.

George did not play on Friday night in the Clippers' 128-115 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

They come into Sunday's matchup with a 21-20 record in 41 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Clippers have gone 4-6, and they are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

However, they are a solid team at home with an 11-8 record in the 19 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.

As for the Hawks, they come into the night as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-21 record in 39 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 7-13 in the 20 games they have played on the road away from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the Hawks and Clippers have faced off.