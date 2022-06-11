Skip to main content
Pelicans All-Star Out 6-8 Weeks After Offseason Finger Surgery

Pelicans All-Star Out 6-8 Weeks After Offseason Finger Surgery

New Orleans Pelicans’ All-Star Brandon Ingram will be sidelined for the next 6-8 weeks after undergoing finger surgery recently.

New Orleans Pelicans’ All-Star Brandon Ingram will be sidelined for the next 6-8 weeks after undergoing finger surgery recently.

On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that All-Star forward Brandon Ingram underwent successful surgery on his right fifth finger to address a flexion contracture.

The surgery was done on June 7 in Los Angeles and his timetable for recovery is approximately 6-8 weeks.

Overall, this surgery is not that big of a concern for Ingram, as he will still be able to do a lot of on-court work with his other hand, as well as conditioning work to stay in shape throughout the course of the offseason.

Given the timetable laid out for recovery, Brandon Ingram should be ready to go for Pelicans’ training camp ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.

Playing in 55 games this past year, Ingram averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebound, 5.6 assists and shot 46.1% from the floor. 

Leading the Pelicans to a 36-46 record after a horrendous 8-21 start to the year, New Orleans was able to win two games in the Play-In Tournament as the 9-seed in the Western Conference and gave the 1-seeded Phoenix Suns a run for their money in the first-round of the playoffs, ultimately losing this series in six games.

Coming off yet another impressive season, the 24-year-old forward should once again be a main focal point on the Pelicans’ roster heading into the 2022-23 campaign alongside CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson. 

Tags
terms:
NBA NewsNew Orleans PelicansBrandon IngramNBA Injuries

USATSI_18117817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans All-Star Out 6-8 Weeks After Offseason Finger Surgery

By Brett Siegeljust now
USATSI_17832405_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe Who Worked Out For The Bucks

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_18514856_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Warriors-Celtics NBA Finals Game 4 On Friday

By Brett Siegel13 minutes ago
USATSI_18512623_168388303_lowres
News

Current NBA Star Has A Bold Take About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_4759356_168388303_lowres
News

Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About The Boston Celtics

By Ben Stinar55 minutes ago
USATSI_18514317_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_10946927_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James' Incredible Tweet About The Golden State Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18425604_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote After Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17239687_168388303_lowres
News

C.J. McCollum's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago