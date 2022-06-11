Pelicans All-Star Out 6-8 Weeks After Offseason Finger Surgery

On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that All-Star forward Brandon Ingram underwent successful surgery on his right fifth finger to address a flexion contracture.

The surgery was done on June 7 in Los Angeles and his timetable for recovery is approximately 6-8 weeks.

Overall, this surgery is not that big of a concern for Ingram, as he will still be able to do a lot of on-court work with his other hand, as well as conditioning work to stay in shape throughout the course of the offseason.

Given the timetable laid out for recovery, Brandon Ingram should be ready to go for Pelicans’ training camp ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.

Playing in 55 games this past year, Ingram averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebound, 5.6 assists and shot 46.1% from the floor.

Leading the Pelicans to a 36-46 record after a horrendous 8-21 start to the year, New Orleans was able to win two games in the Play-In Tournament as the 9-seed in the Western Conference and gave the 1-seeded Phoenix Suns a run for their money in the first-round of the playoffs, ultimately losing this series in six games.

Coming off yet another impressive season, the 24-year-old forward should once again be a main focal point on the Pelicans’ roster heading into the 2022-23 campaign alongside CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson.