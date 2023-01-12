Pelicans And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Pelicans have ruled out Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, E.J. Liddell and Zion Williamson.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III, Danilo Gallinari, JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pelicans will start McCollum, Daniels, Marshall, Murphy, Valanciunas on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start White, Brown, Tatum, Grant Williams, Horford on Wednesday."

The Pelicans enter the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 25-16 record in 41 games.

They are 2.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, they are 6-4, but on the road, they have gone 8-11 in 19 games away from Louisiana.

As for the Celtics, they are the best team in the NBA (and first seed in the Eastern Conference), with a 29-12 record in 41 games.

They are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

At home, the Celtics are fantastic, with a 16-5 record in the 21 games they have hosted in Boston, Massachusetts.

In November, the Celtics beat the Pelicans 117-109 (on the road in Louisiana), and Jaylen Brown led the way with 27 points, ten rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes.