Pelicans And Celtics Injury Reports

The New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

The Pelicans have ruled out Brandon Ingram, E.J. Liddell and Zion Williamson.

Meanwhile, Herbert Jones is listed as doubtful.

The Celtics will be without JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III are both listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Pelicans enter the matchup as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 25-16 record in 41 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 8-11 in 19 games on the road away from Louisiana.

As for the Celtics, they are 29-12 in 41 games, which is the best record in the NBA (and they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference).

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

At home, the Celtics are an outstanding 16-5 in 21 games hosted in Massachusetts.

In November, the Celtics beat the Pelicans 117-109 on the road in Louisiana.

Jaylen Brown had 27 points, ten rebounds and seven assists, while the Pelicans were led by Ingram's 25 points, two rebounds and seven assists.

Last season, the Celtics made the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010 (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games).

The Pelicans won their way through the play-in tournament and lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games in the first round.