Pelicans And Jazz Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Pelicans will be without Brandon Ingram, E.J. Liddell and Dereon Seabron.

Herbert Jones has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Jazz have ruled out Collin Sexton, Micah Potter, Johnny Juzang and Simone Fontecchio.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pelicans will start McCollum, Jones, Murphy, Williamson, Valanciunas on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Jazz will start Conley, Clarkson, Markkanen, Vanderbilt, Olynyk on Tuesday."

The Pelicans come into the night as one of the hottest teams in the league.

They have a seven-game winning streak, and are 9-1 in their last ten games.

Currently, the Pelicans are the first seed in the Western Conference with an 18-8 record in 26 games.

On the road, they have gone 6-5 in the 11 games they have played outside of Louisiana.

As for the Jazz, they have been a pleasant surprise to start the year, considering they traded All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert over the offseason.

They enter the evening with a 15-14 record in 29 games, which has them tied for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, the Jazz are a solid 9-5 in 14 games played in Salt Lake City.

However, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games overall.