Pelicans And Jazz Injury Reports

The New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz have announced their injury reports.

On Tuesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz are facing off in Salt Lake City.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

The Pelicans have ruled out Brandon Ingram, E.J. Liddell and Dereon Seabron.

Meanwhile, Herbert Jones is listed as probable.

As for the Jazz, they will be without Collin Sexton, Micah Potter, Johnny Juzang and Simone Fontecchio.

NBA's official injury report

The Pelicans enter the night as the first seed in the Western Conference with an 18-8 record in their first 26 games.

They are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as they are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak and are 9-1 in their last ten games.

In their most recent game, the Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at home in Louisiana.

One of the biggest reasons for their outstanding play has been Zion Williamson, who is averaging 25.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 21 games.

On the road, the Pelicans are 6-5 in the 11 games they have played outside of Louisiana.

As for the Jazz, they are tied with the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors for the eighth seed in the west.

They are 15-14 in their first 29 games and a solid 9-5 in 14 games at home.

However, they have gone cold over the last few weeks.

The Jazz are 3-7 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.