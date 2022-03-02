Pelicans And Kings Injury Reports
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday evening in Louisiana, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.
The full injury report for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
For the Pelicans, Kira Lewis Jr., Larry Nance Jr. and Zion Williamson have all been ruled out.
For the Kings, Terence Davis has been ruled out, while Richaun Holmes is questionable (back soreness).
The Pelicans come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 25-36 record in 61 games.
They are currently 6-4 in their last ten games overall.
Meanwhile, the Kings are the 13th seed in the west with a 23-40 record in 63 games.
They have gone 4-6 in their last ten games overall.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.