Pelicans And Kings Injury Reports

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday evening in Louisiana, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

For the Pelicans, Kira Lewis Jr., Larry Nance Jr. and Zion Williamson have all been ruled out.

For the Kings, Terence Davis has been ruled out, while Richaun Holmes is questionable (back soreness).

The Pelicans come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 25-36 record in 61 games.

They are currently 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

Meanwhile, the Kings are the 13th seed in the west with a 23-40 record in 63 games.

They have gone 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

Related stories on NBA basketball