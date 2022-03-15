Suns And Pelicans Injury Reports

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury reports for Tuesday's game.

Update: C.J. McCollum is available.

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Louisiana on Tuesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Every single player on the injury report for both teams has been ruled except for C.J. McCollum, who is listed as questionable due to Health and Safety Protocols.

The Suns come into the game as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 54-14 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Pelicans, they come into the game as the tenth seed in the west, and have a 28-40 record in the 68 games that they have played.

