Update Given On James Harden's Potential Return From Foot Injury

The Philadelphia 76ers have been hit hard by injuries early on during the 2022-23 NBA season, as James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid have all been forced to miss chunks of time.

Harden has not played since November 2 against the Washington Wizards due to a strained right foot tendon originally, it was said that the All-Star guard would wind up being sidelined for about a month.

Well, here we are just about a month later and now, an update has been given on the former league MVP’s status.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Harden is expected to return from his strained right foot tendon injury in a few days, an injury that has kept him out of the team’s kast 11 games.

While the 76ers have sustained success without their stars in the lineup, going 7-4 over their last eleven games, they desperately need Harden, Embiid and Maxey back if they are to be real title threats in the Eastern Conference.

Currently 11-9 on the season, the Sixers are currently the 6-seed in the Eastern Conference and they find themselves just two games up in the loss column from being out of the playoff picture entirely at this point in the season.

Prior to his injury, Harden was averaging 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game this season while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three-point range.

What makes him such an important player in Philadelphia’s offensive attack is the fact that he is their primary ball-handler and the one that sets all the plays up. Joel Embiid may be their main scorer, but Harden’s ability to get others open and facilitate his team’s offense is extremely important.

Looking at the 76ers’ schedule, they are set to begin a three-game road trip following a home game on Monday night. Should James Harden not return at some point over that road trip at the end of the week, December 9 at home against the Los Angeles Lakers could be a game that the Sixers circle in regards to Harden returning to action.

At this point, the team has not given any further updates on James Harden’s status and they continue to list him as “OUT” on their daily injury report.

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.