Suns And Rockets Injury Reports

The Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets have announced their injury reports for Sunday's game.
On Sunday evening, the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Arizona.

Both teams have announced their injury reports as of 5:30 Eastern Time for the game.

The Rockets have ruled out Bruno Fernando, Eric Gordon, TyTy Washington Jr. and Darius Days.

Meanwhile, 2022 third-overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. is listed as questionable (ankle).

The Suns have ruled out Deandre Ayton, Ish Wainright and Jae Crowder. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Rockets come into the game with a 1-5 record in their first six contests of the season.   

Last season, they were the worst team in the NBA, and they will likely not be a team competing for the postseason this year.      

However, they do have young talent on the roster, such as Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green and Smith Jr.  

As for the Suns, they are off to a great start to the season with a 4-1 record in their first five contests.

Their only loss came against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, and they are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak. 

Last season, they had the best record in the entire NBA but lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

In 2021, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals (they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks), so they have been one of the elite teams in the league for the past two seasons. 

Devin Booker is off to a great start to the new season averaging 29.2 points per contest on 51.5% shooting from the field. 

USATSI_17490098_168388303_lowres
Injuries

By Ben Stinar
