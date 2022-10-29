Deandre Ayton's Injury Status In Pelicans-Suns Game

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Arizona on Friday night, but star center Deandre Ayton injured his ankle during the game.

According to the team, he has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Suns: "INJURY UPDATE: Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) will not return tonight."

Ayton finished his night with four points and three rebounds in eight minutes of action.

On the season, he had been averaging 18.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest.

The former first-overall pick is one of their key players, including Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges.

Coming into the night, the Suns had a 3-1 record in their first four contests and most recently blew out the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening at home.

Ayton has helped them become one of the best teams in the NBA over the last two seasons.

In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, and this past season they had the best record in the league during the regular season.

Their wins this season have come against the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers and Warriors.

The only loss came against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ayton played a season-high 38 minutes in that game and put up 26 points on 12/22 shooting from the field.

Following the Pelicans, the Suns will remain home for another four games against the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Trail Blazers (twice).

As for the Pelicans, they are also 3-1 in their first four contests of the new season.