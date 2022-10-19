Suns Injury Report Against The Mavs

On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for each team's first regular season game of the year.

For the game, the Suns have released their initial injury report as of 11:30 Eastern Time.

Jae Crowder (not with the team) and Landry Shamet (left hip) are the only two players on the report, and they have been ruled out.

NBA's official injury report

Crowder being out is no surprise, because Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported last month that he would not be with the team while they look to trade him.

Charania on Sept. 25: "The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

As for Shamet, he is a solid role player for the Suns and is coming off a season where he averaged 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest in 69 regular season games (he started in 14 of them).

He also shot 36.8% from the three-point range (on 4.8 attempts per game).

During his rookie season (with the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers) he shot 42.2% from the three-point range (on 5.0 attempts per contest).

The Suns are coming off a season where they had the best record in the entire NBA, but they lost to the Mavs in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

This is a rematch on the same floor where the Mavs beat the Suns in Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.