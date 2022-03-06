Skip to main content

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Against The Milwaukee Bucks

The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Phoenix Suns are going to be on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Suns against the Bucks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky and Cameron Johnson have all been ruled out for the contest.  

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA and top seed in the Western Conference with a 51-12 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far.    

The next closest team is the Golden State Warriors, who are 8.0 games behind the Suns for the top spot in the west.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17453817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar56 seconds ago
USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
News

Nikola Jokic's Status For Pelicans-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16974201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17674500_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry's Incredible Move On LeBron James

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17294519_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17505867_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_4992650_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted About Coach K

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17686127_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards' Injury Report Against The Pacers

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago