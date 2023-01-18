Suns Make Huge Announcement Regarding Cameron Johnson On Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns made a big announcement regarding Cameron Johnson and his return from a meniscus injury.

Cameron Johnson has not played for the Phoenix Suns since November 4 due to a right meniscus injury that required surgery.

On Wednesday however, the Suns made a big announcement in regards to Johnson’s return date from said injury.

PHOENIX SUNS: “UPDATE: Cam Johnson plans to make his return tomorrow vs. Brooklyn.”

This is significant news for the Suns, as they have lost 12 of their last 15 games and are not the 12-seed in the Western Conference at 21-24 overall.

Prior to his right knee injury, Johnson was averaging 13.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 43.1 percent from three-point range.

With Chris Paul and Devin Booker also missing time lately for the Suns, Phoenix has struggled to find their identity, resulting in them slipping in the Western Conference standings.

Johnson now returns in the midst of a pivotal stretch for the Phoenix Suns, as they must find a way to get back on track ahead of the NBA All-Star break in February.

Seven of the team’s next eight games are at home, where the Suns are 14-7 this season, and with the trade deadline rapidly approaching, Phoenix must find a way to turn around their misfortunes with Cameron Johnson and others getting healthy.

Johnson’s first game back on Thursday will be against the Brooklyn Nets, who will be without superstar Kevin Durant and quite possibly star guard Kyrie Irving as well, who is currently listed as “questionable” to play with right calf soreness.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.