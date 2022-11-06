Phoenix Suns Player Suffers Torn Meniscus

Cam Johnson has been one of the most important role players for the Phoenix Suns over the last few seasons.

The former UNC star started out this season averaging 13.0 points per contest on 43.1% shooting from the three-point range.

Unfortunately, he has suffered a torn meniscus and will be out indefinitely.

Duane Rankin of azcentral: " Official: Cam Johnson suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in the first quarter of Friday's loss to Portland. He will undergo surgery and be out until further notice. Updates will be provided as appropriate. #Suns"

Before getting injured on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers, he had 29 points on 7/11 shooting from the three-point range in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

His career averages are 10.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 191 regular season games.

This is a massive loss for the Suns because of how well Johnson has played, and they are currently without Jae Crowder.

The Suns have started out this season with a 7-2 record in their first nine games, which has them at the top of the Western Conference standings.

In 2021, they made the NBA Finals and this past season; they had the best record in the NBA during the regular season.

During the 2021 playoff run, Johnson shot 44.6% from the three-point range.

Opposing teams already had to deal with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, so Johnson's ability to stretch the floor as an elite shooter is an unbelievable attribute of the team.

The Suns will play their next game Monday evening in Pennsylvania against the Philadelphia 76ers.