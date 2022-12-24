Pistons And Hawks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday evening, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Pistons will be without Cade Cunningham, Buddy Boeheim, Braxton Key and Isaiah Livers.

Meanwhile, Clint Capela has been upgraded to available for the Hawks.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pistons will start Hayes, Ivey, Bogdanovic, Stewart, Duren on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hawks will start Young, Murray, Hunter, Collins, Capela on Friday."

The Pistons come into the night as the worst team in the Eastern Conference with an 8-26 record in 34 games (they also have the most losses in the entire NBA).

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and 2-8 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Pistons have gone 4-14 in 18 games away from Detroit, Michigan.

In their last game, they lost 113-93 to the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.

As for the Hawks, they are 16-16 in 32 games, which has them tied for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and coming off a 110-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls at home on Wednesday night.

At home, the Hawks have been good, going 10-6 in 16 games hosted at State Farm Arena.

The two teams played in October, and the Hawks won 136-112 on the road in Michigan.