Pistons And Hawks Injury Reports

The Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are facing off at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Pistons have ruled out Braxton Key, Cade Cunningham, Buddy Boeheim and Isaiah Livers.

Meanwhile, the only players on the injury report for the Hawks is Clint Capela, who is listed as questionable.

Capela has missed the last three games.

NBA's official injury report

The Pistons come into the night as the worst team in the Eastern Conference with an 8-26 record in 34 games (they have the most losses in the entire NBA).

Over the last ten games, they have gone 2-8, and they are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

On the road, the Pistons have gone 4-14 in the 18 games they have played outside of Detroit, Michigan.

The roster has young talent, but they are in rebuilding mode and more than likely won't be competing for the playoffs this season.

As for the Hawks, they are 16-16 in 32 games, which has them tied with the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they are 4-6, and at home, they have gone 10-6 in 16 games hosted at State Farm Arena.

The two teams faced off in October, and the Hawks won 136-112 (in Michigan).

All-Star point guard Trae Young led the way with 36 points, two rebounds and 12 assists in only 30 minutes of playing time.